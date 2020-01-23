Torstar hires new senior VP editorial

Wayne Parrish, an award-winning reporter, editor, and digital media leader, is Torstar’s new senior vice-president editorial.

Parrish, 64, who won two National Newspaper Awards as a sports reporter at the Star in the early 1980s, has held executive leadership positions at Postmedia Network, Quebecor and Sun Media.

He was CEO of Canada Basketball for eight years. And most recently, he worked on digital transformation and merger-acquisition on media projects in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Australia with FTI Consulting Inc.

Parrish’s digital experience includes launching CANOE, which became Canada’s premiere internet network-portal and top news and information site for more than a decade.

