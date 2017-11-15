Vividata announces appointment of Pat Pellegrini as President and Chief Executive Officer

Vividata, Canada’s authoritative source for insights on multi-media and consumer behavior, and the leading provider of cross-platform audience measurement for publishers, today announced the appointment of Pat Pellegrini to the position of President and CEO.

An established business executive with a Ph.D. in Geography and Quantitative Research

Methods, Pellegrini’s experience spans diverse consumer and audience measurement

research roles in Canada and the United States.

A recognized and admired leader with a strong global network, Pellegrini will transition to his assignment in early December, working closely with the existing Vividata team and outgoing President and CEO, Sara Hill.

You can read more about this move here.