2020-2021 Aid to publishers documents now available

The documents for the 2020-2021 funding cycle are now available on our website. Please see the links below for the applications guidelines and applications forms:
Applications guidelines are listed here:
English: https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/funding/periodical-fund/aid-publishers/application-guidelines.html
French: https://www.canada.ca/fr/patrimoine-canadien/services/financement/fonds-periodiques/aide-editeurs/lignes-directrices.html
Forms:
English: https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/funding/periodical-fund/aid-publishers/forms.html
French: https://www.canada.ca/fr/patrimoine-canadien/services/financement/fonds-periodiques/aide-editeurs/formulaires.html
If you have any questions regarding the eligibility criteria or the form, please do not hesitate to contact departmental officials at either the telephone or email address listed below:
Toll free number: 1-866-811-0055
CPF email: PCH.fondsdesperiodiquescanada-canadaperiodicalfund.PCH@canada.ca
The deadline to apply is March 16, 2020.
You can read more about the Canadian Periodical Fund here.