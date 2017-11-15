Associations join forces to demand fair compensation for publishers and creators

A collective of associations, including News Media Canada, have joined forces as part of a campaign called 'I Value Canadian Stories' to demand that the federal government restore fair compensation to publishers and creators

This move comes after a half decade where creators and publishers have found their ability to make a living under threat as a result of how the education sector has interpreted the addition of “education” as an allowable purpose under fair dealing.

The issue is that this has created a 'value gap' for Canadian creators and publishers with over 600 million pages of published materials copied each year by educational institutions without payment.

Canadian creators and publishers shouldn’t be forced to subsidize the education system.

The federal government is reviewing the Copyright Act. Please help us ensure that Canadian lawmakers support Canadian creators and publishers during the review process and restore balance between the need to compensate our creators for educational copying and the need to promote access to quality content.

You can read more about this project by visiting the website here.