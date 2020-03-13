Canadian Heritage extends Aid to Publishers deadline to March 23

Canadian Heritage has extended the application deadline for the 2020-2021 funding cycle for the Aid to Publishers component of the Canada Periodical Fund. Heritage officials confirmed the new deadline, Monday, March 23, 2020, with News Media Canada and will be updating their website to reflect this change.
Application guidelines are listed here:
English: https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/funding/periodical-fund/aid-publishers/application-guidelines.html
French: https://www.canada.ca/fr/patrimoine-canadien/services/financement/fonds-periodiques/aide-editeurs/lignes-directrices.html
Application Forms:
English: https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/funding/periodical-fund/aid-publishers/forms.html
French: https://www.canada.ca/fr/patrimoine-canadien/services/financement/fonds-periodiques/aide-editeurs/formulaires.html
If you have any questions regarding the eligibility criteria or the form, please do not hesitate to contact Canadian Heritage officials at either the telephone or email address listed below:
Toll free number: 1-866-811-0055
CPF email: PCH.fondsdesperiodiquescanada-canadaperiodicalfund.PCH@canada.ca