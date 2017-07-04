Disruption: Change and Churning in Canada’s Media Landscape

The Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage has released its long-anticipated report on the impact of technology on local and regional news.

Chaired by Liberal MP Hedy Fry, the committee examined a range of issues facing local media and local news reporting.

Testimony was organized according to four main subject areas and 10 questions:

Canadians’ access to information media, especially those living in local

communities. What is the current state of local and regional information through print,broadcast and digital media? What are the main challenges that these sources of information are

currently facing? How existing government policies, programs and/or regulations are

useful and appropriate to effectively address these challenges?

Consequences of news media concentration and the erosion of local

news reporting. To what extent does news media concentration impede the access to

information for Canadians, especially those living in local

communities? How and to what extent have you noticed a gradual erosion of local

news reporting? How existing government policies, programs and/or regulations are

useful and appropriate to effectively address the erosion of local

journalism?

Digital media and its impact on local information. To what extent is the rise of digital media an asset to serve the

information needs of Canadians, especially those living in local

communities? Does traditional media (e.g. newspapers, television and radio) still

remain the most trusted and relevant source for local news or

information? In this digital age, how can we ensure that local information will survive

and what is the role of the government in this digital environment?

Summary and perspectives: How do you see the future of this industry?

You can download a copy of the committee's report here.