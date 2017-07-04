Disruption: Change and Churning in Canada’s Media Landscape

The Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage has released its long-anticipated report on the impact of technology on local and regional news.

Chaired by Liberal MP Hedy Fry, the committee examined a range of issues facing local media and local news reporting.

Testimony was organized according to four main subject areas and 10 questions:

  • Canadians’ access to information media, especially those living in local
    communities.

    • What is the current state of local and regional information through print,broadcast and digital media?
    • What are the main challenges that these sources of information are
      currently facing?
    • How existing government policies, programs and/or regulations are
      useful and appropriate to effectively address these challenges?
  • Consequences of news media concentration and the erosion of local
    news reporting. 

    • To what extent does news media concentration impede the access to
      information for Canadians, especially those living in local
      communities?
    • How and to what extent have you noticed a gradual erosion of local
      news reporting?
    • How existing government policies, programs and/or regulations are
      useful and appropriate to effectively address the erosion of local
      journalism?
  • Digital media and its impact on local information.
    • To what extent is the rise of digital media an asset to serve the
      information needs of Canadians, especially those living in local
      communities?
    • Does traditional media (e.g. newspapers, television and radio) still
      remain the most trusted and relevant source for local news or
      information?
    • In this digital age, how can we ensure that local information will survive
      and what is the role of the government in this digital environment?
  • Summary and perspectives: How do you see the future of this industry?

You can download a copy of the committee's report here.

 

