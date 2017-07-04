Disruption: Change and Churning in Canada’s Media Landscape

The Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage has released its long-anticipated report on the impact of technology on local and regional news.
Chaired by Liberal MP Hedy Fry, the committee examined a range of issues facing local media and local news reporting.
Testimony was organized according to four main subject areas and 10 questions:
- Canadians’ access to information media, especially those living in local
communities.
- What is the current state of local and regional information through print,broadcast and digital media?
- What are the main challenges that these sources of information are
currently facing?
- How existing government policies, programs and/or regulations are
useful and appropriate to effectively address these challenges?
- Consequences of news media concentration and the erosion of local
news reporting.
- To what extent does news media concentration impede the access to
information for Canadians, especially those living in local
communities?
- How and to what extent have you noticed a gradual erosion of local
news reporting?
- How existing government policies, programs and/or regulations are
useful and appropriate to effectively address the erosion of local
journalism?
- Digital media and its impact on local information.
- To what extent is the rise of digital media an asset to serve the
information needs of Canadians, especially those living in local
communities?
- Does traditional media (e.g. newspapers, television and radio) still
remain the most trusted and relevant source for local news or
information?
- In this digital age, how can we ensure that local information will survive
and what is the role of the government in this digital environment?
- Summary and perspectives: How do you see the future of this industry?
You can download a copy of the committee's report here.