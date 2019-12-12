Federal finance minister confirms plans to tax digital giants

Finance Minister Bill Morneau has announced plans that the new federal government will move forward with its plans to tax global digital giants.

Morneau told reporters the government wants “to make sure digital companies pay their fair share of taxes in our country.” He has said Canada will work with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and other countries as it develops the tax to ensure there are no loopholes. The fiscal update has been promised for before Christmas.

This move would be similar to France’s recent tax proposal.

News Media Canada has long called on the government for changes to the way foreign-owned digital companies, including Google and Facebook, are taxed in Canada.

