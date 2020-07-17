Federal government issues update on tax measures to support news organizations

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has updated its guidance and its application form so that organizations can apply for designation as a qualified Canadian journalism organization (QCJO). Organizations can also request a determination regarding its digital subscription by completing and submitting form T622, Digital News Subscription Tax Credit – Eligible Subscription.

Apply for QCJO designation:

Journalism organizations are encouraged, where possible, to apply for designation as a QCJO or determination regarding its digital subscription by submitting their materials through the My Business Account portal during the COVID-19 pandemic, to help facilitate the receipt and review of their materials, given current resource constraints. However, you can always mail your application to:

Canada Revenue Agency
Journalism Section
Place de Ville, Tower A, 320 Queen Street
6th floor
Ottawa, ON K1A 0L5

Not sure if you should apply? Use the self-screening tool to see if your organization may be eligible.

Further information

If you have more questions, please send them directly to the federal government via their online webform.

