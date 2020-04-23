Federal government looks to help small community news organizations

Last week, the federal government announced plans to give $500 million to Canada's arts, sports and cultural sectors as they weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault said that assistance would apply to the media sector. In particular, smaller community news and local newspapers with one or two employees would be the focus of the funding.

At this time, more specifics about the funding are not known. Heritage Canada has said it intends to 'fine tune' how the money will be allocated.

News Media Canada will keep you updated on details as they emerge.