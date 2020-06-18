Federal government will introduce legislation to ensure tech giants compensate news organizations

Legislation modernizing Canada’s Broadcasting Act is “pretty much ready” and will be tabled in Parliament in the fall, when the Liberal government also intends to introduce legislation requiring Alphabet (Google) and Facebook to compensate news organizations for using their content, Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault said at the Banff World Media Festival.

Legislation focused on requiring companies like Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc. to compensate news organizations when they use their content would follow a similar approach to laws adopted by France and Australia, Guilbeault told the conference.

