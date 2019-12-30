Guidance on Canadian Journalism Labour Tax Credit now available online

The federal government has released guidance for news organizations on the Canadian journalism labour tax credit.

The guidance is posted on the Canada Revenue Agency website and includes eligibility criteria for the tax credit and how to apply for designation as a Qualified Canadian Journalism Organization (QCJO). To view the information and application procedures, click here. (En français : cliquez ici.)

The Canadian journalism labour tax credit is a new refundable tax credit for qualifying news organizations. Announced by the federal government in 2019, the new measure will support labour costs associated with producing original news content and will generally be available to both non-profit and for-profit news organizations.

More information about this and other government funding programs and tax credits can be found on the News Media Canada website at https://nmc-mic.ca/public-affairs/funding-programs/.

If you have any questions, please contact John Hinds, President and CEO, at jhinds@newsmediacanada.ca.