2018 Advertising volumes report now available

Ad spending in Canada grew more than 4% in 2019 to $16 billion. Meanwhile, the 2018 Net Advertising Volumes (NAV) report has been released by ThinkTV confirming ad spend for various major media.

The 2018 report puts total Canadian advertising revenues at $14.124 billion. Internet advertising continues to climb, placing it in the top ranked media position. Once again, the top three advertising media in 2018 are Internet ($7.6 billion), Television ($3.2 billion) and Daily/Community Newspapers ($1.6 billion).

Full details and trending can be viewed in the 2018 report which can be downloaded from the News Media Canada site by clicking here.