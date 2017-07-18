Canada ranks third globally for ad blocking

Last year, Canada ranked third globally for ad blocking, with 15% of online display ads being blocked by desktop and mobile users. Top reasons for using ad blocking in Canada included too many ads, ads that follow users and improved page load.

Research from IAB Canada on ad blocking by category finds that incidence is strongest for gaming (33%), entertainment (27%) and sports (22%). Automotive ad blocking is slightly above average as well at 18%. Young males (18-34 years) report the highest ad blocking rates (28%) and regionally ad blocking is strongest in BC at 19%.

