Canadians are engaged by news media brands

News media, no matter the frequency of publication or platform reach 88% of Canadians weekly. Local news media engage readers by providing information that meets the needs of the people who live in their communities.

Advertisers want their ads to be noticed, but consumers actively avoid ads because they find them annoying and ads interrupt content. Research from the 2019 study, Engaged and Connected, examines advertising effectiveness based on these two objectives. Data confirmed that printed newspapers generated the highest effectiveness score which means readers notice the ads and are less annoyed by them.

Download study material (presentation and fact sheet) by clicking here.