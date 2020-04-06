Canadians say professional journalism is essential given the Coronavirus outbreak and should be supported by the Federal Government

Almost two in three Canadians say that the Federal Government should treat media bankruptcies as an emergency, says a new report from Friends of Canadian Broadcasting and Nanos Research. As well, a majority of Canadians think that the government should provide funding to prevent failing news providers from closing down.

Some highlights from the study include:

Nearly three quarters of Canadians say social media platforms are less accurate than traditional media – Just under three in four Canadians (74%) say that social media platforms like Facebook are less accurate than traditional media, while 10 per cent say they are as accurate and four per cent say more accurate. Thirteen per cent are unsure.

– Just under three in four Canadians (74%) say that social media platforms like Facebook are less accurate than traditional media, while 10 per cent say they are as accurate and four per cent say more accurate. Thirteen per cent are unsure. Nearly two in three Canadians agree or somewhat agree that the Federal Government should treat media bankruptcies as an emergency because professional journalism is essential to keeping Canadians safe – Almost two thirds of Canadians agree (26%) or somewhat agree (36%) that because of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak the Federal Government should treat widespread media bankruptcies and lay-offs as an emergency because professional journalism is essential to keeping Canadians safe. While just under three in ten say they somewhat disagree (15%) or disagree (14%). Ten per cent are unsure.

– Almost two thirds of Canadians agree (26%) or somewhat agree (36%) that because of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak the Federal Government should treat widespread media bankruptcies and lay-offs as an emergency because professional journalism is essential to keeping Canadians safe. While just under three in ten say they somewhat disagree (15%) or disagree (14%). Ten per cent are unsure. More than two thirds of Canadians support or somewhat support sending government aid to failing news providers – Over two in three Canadians support (26%) or somewhat support (41%) the Government of Canada sending financial aid to failing news providers to keep them from closing down, while 14 per cent each say they somewhat oppose or oppose this. Fiver per cent are unsure.

You can read the full study here.