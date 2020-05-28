Canadians spending more time with media: eMarketer

As COVID-19 continues to disrupt the lives of Canadians, new research from eMarketer forecasts that people are choosing to spend more of their time with media during the pandemic.

In 2020, it is estimated that the 'total media time' for Canadians is 10 hours and 24 minutes per day. That's more than 30 minutes higher than previous predictions.

“Digital now accounts for 53.3% of total media time spent in Canada (5 hours, 32 minutes), pushed even higher than previously expected due to digital media preferences during COVID-19,” the report states.