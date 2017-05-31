Canadians want government advertising in newspapers

Almost three quarters (72 per cent) of Canadians say the most appropriate media for advertising government programs and services is newspapers (daily or community).

In smaller markets with less than 100,000 population six in ten adults believe community newspapers are the most appropriate media for government ads.

But the government continues to spend a disproportionate amount in television, according to the most recent annual report on advertising expenditures released by the federal government.

