Canadians want government advertising in newspapers: report

New research indicates that almost three-quarters of Canadians consider newspapers to be the most appropriate media for advertising information about government programs and services.

Those figures come from a new study conducted by Totum Research, which found that 72 per cent of Canadians believe that federal, provincial, and regional/municipal government programs should be advertised in printed and digital newspapers.

In smaller markets (under 100,000 population), six out of ten adults believe the government should be advertising their programs and services in local community newspapers (print/digital).

Data for this study was collected in December 2016.

In the last fiscal year (2015-2016) the Government of Canada spent $42.2 million on advertising, a reduction of $26.5 million from the previous year and the lowest amount since 2005 to 2006.

Despite this evidence, the federal government continues to spend more than half (51 per cent) of all its advertising dollars with television. Newspapers (daily, community, official language/multicultural/Aboriginal), combined, account for less than 6 per cent. To see more, please consult our report.

The federal government is also steadily increasing its ad spend on digital media. About one-third of its 2015/16 ad spend was earmarked for digital media. Although amenable to 'plugged-in' urban populations, that strategy doesn't recognize that many parts of rural Canada still have limited (or affordable) access to internet services.

Details of government spending on advertising is available through the Department of Public Services and Procurement Canada.

The most recent (2015/2016) Annual Report on Government of Canada Advertising Activities is now available online. The annual report provides information on advertising procedures, highlights major campaigns and discloses government expenditures in advertising for each fiscal year.