Driving trust (and purchase) during a pandemic

New research from Edelman Trust Barometer finds that consumers believe brands have a role in addressing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a recent article in Strategy Online, “companies that succeed at solving problems and communicating their efforts to consumers without expecting anything in return will likely emerge having built trust during the pandemic, according to Edelman’s research.” Two thirds (65%) of Canadians believe that how a brand responds to this crisis will have a huge impact on their future purchases.

Canadians are putting the most trust in information they see in traditional media, such as TV, radio and newspapers (39%), email (54%) and brand websites (33%). Meanwhile, consumers said they would “never believe” information coming exclusively from influencers (31%) or social media (27%) to be true.

Results from the Edelman Trust Barometer can be downloaded by clicking here.