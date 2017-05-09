Facebook usage continues to grow despite trust issues

According to eMarketer, Facebook users and penetration continues to grow, despite issues with fake news and trust. Estimates from eMarketer find that the combined share of digital advertising revenue from Facebook and Google in the U.S. will surpass 60 per cent in 2017.

However, that does not mean that consumers trust advertising or news on Facebook or social media in general. New research from News Media Canada's Community Newspapers Drive Results 2017 finds that only 23 per cent of Canadians surveyed trust advertising content in social media, including Facebook.

Moreover, American research from Ipsos Public Affairs finds that more than half of Americans surveyed don’t trust the news they read on Facebook.