Local newspapers engage consumers

Local information is a key engagement measure for newspaper readers. Newspaper readers are actively looking for local information of all kinds – editorial, entertainment, news, events, sports and even obituaries.

Hyper local information is hard to find anywhere other than a newspaper. Newspapers are by far the most significant producers of local content in the majority of communities.

Six out of ten newspaper readers are also looking for advertising, including flyers and inserts. And more than four out of ten are still reading for the Classified ads as well as real estate and job.

Advertisers that want to reach consumers in an environment where they are engaged and receptive should include newspapers in their media plans.