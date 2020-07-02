Newspaper brands reach more than 3 out of 5 adults across Canada, research shows

The Vividata Spring 2020 study release (April 29, 2020) confirms that 70% of Canadians read newspaper brand content in an average week, with just over half accessing content via a mobile device (smartphone or tablet).
Readership or printed and/or digital newspapers varies by market across the country from 74% in Victoria, B.C. to 72% in St. John’s, NL.
In field for 12 months ending December 2019, this release of Vividata’s Survey of the Canadian Consumer (SCC) offers the most comprehensive single source cross-media, product, attitudinal and brand research study in Canada.