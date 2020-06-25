Research shows games and puzzles engage print newspaper readers

In survey after survey, local information always tops the list of reasons why readers turn to newspapers, in print or digital format: Advertising (in the paper or flyers) is typically the next major reason for reading.

But if you want to engage your print readers then puzzles, games and comics should be on your radar too. Print readers are 42 per cent more likely than all Canadian readers to engage with entertaining content like puzzles and games. This type of content can impact reader retention as well as provide compelling reasons to visit publisher websites.

Says Rob Tornoe, Digital Media Columnist, Editor and Publisher:

“Puzzles, games and comics have long been a staple of newspapers and beloved by their most loyal readers, and I’m sure most editors can relate to how angry subscribers get when the results of the previous day’s crossword doesn’t appear in the paper.”