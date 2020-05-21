Research: Traditional media more trusted than social media

Now in its fifth year, Proof’s CanTrust Index is a leading source of research and understanding of trust in Canada. Trust is critical, now more than ever, given the current state of the world.

The study finds that “trust in the news media is proving resilient and up slightly to 44 percent in 2020 from 40 percent in 2019. This trust may grow further as Canadians rely on news media for up-to-date information and as audiences grow during the COVID-19 crisis.”

When it comes to trust in media, it is not surprising that newspapers are most trusted for reliable information compared to other traditional media as well as social media. More than half of Canadians (55%) trust newspapers and almost half (49%) trust online news sites while only 25% trust Facebook for reliable information. Age clearly has an impact on trust. Older Canadians are more likely to trust traditional media and younger Canadians are more trusting of social media.

