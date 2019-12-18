Research: Two-thirds of Canadians want to see government advertising in newspapers

Research from early 2019 confirms that Canadians believe newspapers (in print or digital formats) are the most appropriate media for government advertising at the federal, provincial or municipal level.

Federal government advertising continues to be allocated to social media, topping $7.5 million in the 2017/2018 fiscal year. Despite the fact that 65% of Canadians indicated daily or community newspapers are the most appropriate media for ads about programs and services, less than $150,000 was allocated to newspaper advertising (less than 1% of the total federal ad spend).