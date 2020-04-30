Vividata releases results of spring 2020 Canadian Consumer Survey

Vividata, Canada’s leading media and consumer research firm, released their latest survey results earlier this week.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly changed day to day life for all Canadians. However, the release of our Survey of the Canadian Consumer, Spring study lays the foundation for assessing change in consumer and media behaviours, attitudes and opinions going forward,” says Vividata’s President and CEO Pat Pellegrini.

A sample of highlights from the Vividata Spring 2020 Study include:

• 82% of Canadian adults read/access magazine or news brands (including community newspapers) in an average week via print or digital platforms.

• 70% read newspaper brand content in an average week, with just over half accessing content via a mobile device (smartphone or tablet).

• 76% read magazine brand content in an average month, with food, travel, and health magazines remaining the most popular among Canadians.

To read all of the study's findings, please click here.