Where do social media users get their news?

The Reuters Digital News Report, which studied people age 18 and up, found that while Twitter currently is a top source for news and information, it will soon be surpassed by Instagram as early as next year.

Currently, 13 per cent of Canadians say they use Twitter to access news (up two percentage points from last year) and 10 per cent say they use Instagram to access news (also up two percentage points).

In Canada, the number of people using social media for news has gone up over the years, with 53 per cent of Canadians reporting that they use these platforms to access news (up from 48% four years ago).

That means it's climbing at a higher rate than digital (which went from 75 per cent to 78 per cent).

For more Canadian insights, you can read the report here.