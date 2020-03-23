This Week’s Featured Course on Newspaper Training: How Listicles Can Drive Readership

Listicles and Charticles and Clickbait, Oh, my! This definitely was not part of your grandfather’s lexicon. But, in the social-media age, these nouns are ones journalists everywhere increasingly are going to have to get their heads around.

Read this white paper to learn everything you need to know and maybe did not want to know about how listicles can drive readership – in print and online.

To take this course, please click here.

What is Newspaper Training?

Newspapertraining.ca is an education hub created BY community newspapers FOR community newspapers. This portal has been built with all newspaper staff in mind – from editorial and sales, to design and management.

The industry is transforming and so are the skills needed to work in and manage it. Stay up-to-date with articles, tips, videos, webinars, Q&As, expert interviews, training modules and more.

Our goal is to create a forum where reporters, editors, sales teams and publishers come together to share innovative ideas that help make community newspapers go-to sources of information for Canadians.