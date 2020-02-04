This Week’s Featured Course on Newspaper Training: How to Create Custom Events to Increase Sales at Your Newspaper

Creating custom events in your community is a great way to engage with local residents and groups but also to earn new revenue.

In this video/audio module, host Tim Shoults interviews Norm Coyne, Owner/Director at UNLTD Media & Events, on how to create your newspaper’s custom event.

Norm is an international award winning publication and event creator. From concept to delivery, his business and community partners have organized innovative strategies which have included executing award winning grand scale promotional events and specialty print publications.

To take this course, please click here.

What is Newspaper Training?

Newspapertraining.ca is an education hub created BY community newspapers FOR community newspapers. This portal has been built with all newspaper staff in mind – from editorial and sales, to design and management.

The industry is transforming and so are the skills needed to work in and manage it. Stay up-to-date with articles, tips, videos, webinars, Q&As, expert interviews, training modules and more.

Our goal is to create a forum where reporters, editors, sales teams and publishers come together to share innovative ideas that help make community newspapers go-to sources of information for Canadians.