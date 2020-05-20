This Week’s Featured Course on Newspaper Training: How to Use Data and Geoinformatics for Journalism

Data journalism, or computer-assisted reporting, reflects a different sort of story-telling, one that supplements, enhances and can even replace the traditional words-on-a-page news report or feature. In the attached white paper and then in the video interview, host Tim Shoults speaks with Chad Skelton about how to mine data to get great stories.

Chad Skelton is a journalism instructor at Kwantlen Polytechnic University and an active data journalist for hire. He loves charts, maps, Excel and Tableau training. He is the former data journalist at The Vancouver Sun.

To take this course, please click here.

What is Newspaper Training?

Newspapertraining.ca is an education hub created BY community newspapers FOR community newspapers. This portal has been built with all newspaper staff in mind – from editorial and sales, to design and management.

The industry is transforming and so are the skills needed to work in and manage it. Stay up-to-date with articles, tips, videos, webinars, Q&As, expert interviews, training modules and more.

Our goal is to create a forum where reporters, editors, sales teams and publishers come together to share innovative ideas that help make community newspapers go-to sources of information for Canadians.