This Week’s Featured Course on Newspaper Training: How to Use Social Media to Enhance Your Community Journalism

For newspapers, social media has proven both a blessing and curse. And it is too early to decide which ultimately will be the more prevalent force.

In the attached white paper, dig into the impact and the opportunity of social media and community journalism. Our audio interview is with Jonny Wakefield. Jonny, until very recently, was the editor of the Dawson Creek Mirror in northern BC. He is well known across Canada for being one of the most innovative journalists harnessing the power of social media. In his chat with host Tim Shoults, Jonny walks through how he uses social media tools at the community level and will speak about some his favourite tools.

To take this course, please click here.

What is Newspaper Training?

Newspapertraining.ca is an education hub created BY community newspapers FOR community newspapers. This portal has been built with all newspaper staff in mind – from editorial and sales, to design and management.

The industry is transforming and so are the skills needed to work in and manage it. Stay up-to-date with articles, tips, videos, webinars, Q&As, expert interviews, training modules and more.

Our goal is to create a forum where reporters, editors, sales teams and publishers come together to share innovative ideas that help make community newspapers go-to sources of information for Canadians.