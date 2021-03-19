*Associate Member
Contact: Caroline Medwell, Executive Director
37 Front Street East, Suite 200
Toronto, Ontario M5E 1B3
Telephone: 416-923-7724
Fax: 905-639-6962
Email: info@ocna.org
Web: www.ocna.org
Founded in 1950 and based in Toronto, the Ontario Community Newspapers Association is a non-profit industry association comprising roughly 300 member newspapers located throughout the province. We are dedicated to helping community newspapers prosper, by advocating for favourable government policies; supplying members with tools, support and information about the industry and the market; providing the means for members to work together to resolve issues to improve the competitive position of the industry; and promoting and enhancing the image of the industry among readers and other important constituencies. For information about our services and how you can become a member, visit www.ocna.org.