Ten Tweetable Truths 2021 presentation now available

Did you know that Canadians tend to give newspapers their full attention when reading, while with other types of media they may be more likely to multi-task? Or that the COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear to Canadians that newspapers are an essential service?

An updated presentation to accompany the recently released fact sheet summarizes key facts about the news media industry. All the information on the fact sheet fell within the 280-character limit, while the newly released presentation highlights the same key facts, but in more detail. The presentation slides are perfect to add to a sales pitch or a presentation to promote the industry.

To read more and download the presentation in PowerPoint format, please click here, or in PDF format here. To view the previously released fact sheet, click here.