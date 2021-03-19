*Associate Member
The Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association was established in 1914. Our job is to offer a convenient and cost-effective way to buy advertising, place classifieds or issue a press release to our member newspapers all across Saskatchewan and the North West Territories. Our 72 member newspapers not only reflect life in the communities they serve, they are a central part of Saskatchewan’s and the Northwest Territories’ unique lifestyle. Every week our member papers connect with over 500,000 readers across Saskatchewan. For information about our services and how you can become a member, visit www.swna.com.
Contact: Steve Nixon, Executive Director
14-401 45 Street West
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan S7L 5Z9
Telephone: 306-382-9683
Fax: 306-382-9421
Email: snixon@swna.com
Web: www.swna.com