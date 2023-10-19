Reliable journalism is crucial

Media Literacy Week, an annual opportunity to promote and celebrate media literacy across Canada, launches October 23. Developing and practicing critical thinking skills while engaging with media has never been more important.

Fake news comes in many different formats, from distorted stories to altered photos and manipulated videos. If you have any doubt that something you see online may be factually incorrect, don’t spread it.

To help Canadians of all ages critically assess online news and information and differentiate fake news from real news, News Media Canada developed a simple media literacy tool – SPOT Fake News – click here to learn the four simple steps.

“Canadians value and trust fact-based, fact-checked journalism. Journalists hold the powerful to account. They cover city hall, the courts, and the police. They also keep communities connected by reporting on everything from the high school football team to 100th birthdays. But real journalism, created by real journalists – rather than by artificial intelligence – costs real money. If we want to sustain it, we must support it.” – Paul Deegan, President and CEO, News Media Canada