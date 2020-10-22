Vividata’s Fall 2020 study is now available

Vividata, (vividata.ca) Canada’s leading media and consumer research firm, has released their latest survey results. In field from July 2019 to June 2020, Vividata’s Survey of the Canadian Consumer (SCC) is the most comprehensive single source cross-media, product, attitudinal and brand research study in Canada.
Media highlights from this latest study include:
Impacts of COVID-19 on Media Habits:
- A projected 38% of Canadian adults report that they are watching more live TV as it is broadcasted in comparison to their usual consumption pre-pandemic. This reported increase is greatest among those aged 50+ at 43%.
- 41% of all adults – and 52% of those under 35 – report using subscription video on demand services more now than pre-pandemic.
- Use of audio streaming services have also increased, with nearly 1 out of 4 adults reporting greater use of these services during the pandemic. Audio streaming services have also seen the greatest uptake among those under 35 at 34% reporting increased use.
- Canadians are using social media more now than prior to the pandemic as well. 43% of adults have increased their use of social media during the pandemic – and again, this increase is greatest among those under 35 at 60%.
Publications:
- Over 82% of Canadian adults read/accessed magazine or news brands (including community newspapers) in an average week via print or digital platforms.
- 70% read daily newspaper brand content in an average week, with just over half accessing content via a mobile device (smartphone or tablet).
- Nearly 3 in 5 read a community newspaper in an average month, with higher readership occurring in markets with a population under 100,000.
