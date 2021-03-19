*Associate Member
Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire to accurately distribute market-moving news and multimedia, host online newsrooms and IR websites, build content marketing platforms, generate social engagements and provide audience analysis that improves interaction with specified target markets. Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory authorities.
Contact: Greg Blazina, Regional Manager, Eastern Canada
144 Front Street West, Suite 340
Toronto, Ontario M5J 2L7
Phone: (416) 593-0208
Toll-free: (888) 381-9473
Email: greg.blazina@businesswire.com
Website: www.businesswire.com