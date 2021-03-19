*Associate Member
Since 1919, the Manitoba Community Newspapers Association has been meeting the needs of community newspaper publishers throughout the province. Today, our mission continues to be one that is committed to facilitating the future of community newspapers in Manitoba by being a “value-adding” member services organization. Our association is dedicated to both effectively meeting and proactively anticipating the needs of our members. For information about our services and how you can become a member, visit www.mcna.com.
Contact: Sylvia Albert, Administrator/Member Services Manager
943 McPhillips Street
Winnipeg, Manitoba R2X 2J9
Telephone: 204-947-1691
Fax: 204-947-1919
Email: sylvia@mcna.com
Web: www.mcna.com