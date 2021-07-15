Women to watch: Anne Marie Owens

The Toronto Star’s editor Anne Marie Owens has been profiled as by Editor and Publisher in one of their recent ‘Women to Watch’ features for her continued work in helping drive the news industry forward.

Owens was named editor of the Toronto Star in April. She started her career at St. Catharines Standard. From there, she joined the founding staff of the National Post in 1998. In 2011, she became deputy editor at Maclean’s before returning to the Post in 2014 as the first woman editor-in-chief of a Canadian national newspaper. She also worked as executive advisor of strategic communications for McMaster University in Hamilton.

In her feature, Owens shares some advice for aspiring women journalists, what excites her about the news industry today, and leadership.

