Spotlighting excellence in Atlantic Canadian journalism

This week, we spotlight 'Snowmageddon' published by the St. John's Telegram.

Written by municipal politics reporter Juanita Mercer, the piece was recognized as the ‘gold winner’ in the Breaking/Spot News Reporting (newspaper) category at the Atlantic Journalism Awards held this past June.

Mercer’s story covered the impact a January blizzard had on the city of St. John’s, which sent the city into an eight-day state of emergency.

How did the story develop?

Said Mercer: “I was the lone reporter scheduled to work Friday evening and Saturday after the St. John’s metro area declared a state of emergency due to a record-breaking blizzard, but the blizzard also caused a series of other stories to develop. Other than publishing details about the storm and the state of emergency, I also covered two avalanches — one in The Battery and one in Sunnyside — and a man also went missing during the storm. I was quite busy keeping our website and social media feeds updated.

I interviewed Premier Dwight Ball, St. John’s Mayor Danny Breen, emergency responders and people whose properties were damaged, I wrote the stories and posted them to our website. I also tweeted updates as they happened.”

