Former community newspaper owner passes away

News Media Canada is sad to report that Harold Helfenstein, the former owner of the Teeswater News, died last month in Nova Scotia from cancer. He was 91 years old.

Along with his wife Carolyn, the couple owned the paper which won a CCNA award for best special section. They bought the paper after selling their farm.

As Harold’s obit describes: “Together they covered some earth-shattering news: the death of an infant child left in January snow to die, and a young woman’s disappearance (which is still a mystery today), and 40,000 disheartened farmers from across Canada marching upon government officials in Ottawa.”

