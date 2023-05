The time has arrived. The National Newspaper Awards are being handed out this Friday evening in Toronto.

This year’s ceremony will take place at the Design Exchange in downtown Toronto. The evening will start at 6:00 pm, with the awards beginning at 7:30 pm.

If you’re unable to attend the event – don’t worry. The full ceremony will be recorded and available to watch back after the event.

You can view a full list of this year’s nominees here.