News Media Canada members invited to participate in University of North Carolina research project

News Media Canada members are invited to participate in a survey for a research project being undertaken by fellows at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Center on Technology Policy.

The survey, which is not affiliated in any way with News Media Canada, will help inform researchers about the impact of Canada’s journalism tax credits. The researchers are keen to learn how the program has benefitted members, what changes may be in order, and what the U.S. can learn from this suite of measures.

If you are interested in participating in the survey, please click here for the survey in a Google Form or here to view the questions in a Google document format.

Researchers have asked that responses be submitted, if possible, by May 19.