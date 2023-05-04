Torstar secures ad buy to support local journalism

GroupM Canada has signed an agreement with Torstar to commit part of its ad buying power to the company’s news outlets in an effort to support local journalism and responsible media in Canada, Media In Canada has reported.

Although no specific dollar figure was included in the announcement, GroupM said “a portion” of the buying power of its clients has been committed to the news organization.

Lindsey Talbot, GroupM Canada’s chief investment officer, said the agreement has been in the works “for some time” and aligns with its global effort to invest in responsible journalism.

“Investing in an ethical media supply chain funds Canadian journalism, which serves as a foil to misinformation and protects democracy. It also returns value to our clients whose messages are viewed with greater trust in the high-quality environments of local news.”

