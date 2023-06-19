2023 CCNAwards deadline extended!

Show off your best work from last year for a chance to earn industry accolades. This year’s deadline has been extended to June 28, 2023.

The CCNAwards celebrate the best in community publishing from across the country. With a diverse array of award categories covering editorial, photography and multimedia, the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards offer learning opportunities for publications of all sizes. Entries are now being accepted in recognition of outstanding work in 2022 by our industry’s champions.

What you should know:

This year’s competition is accepting entries published in 2022.

Entries are submitted in digital format through the CCNA awards entry portal (powered by BetterBNC). Download the Contestant Guide here.

Submit up to 3 entries in select categories. Download the Entry Book here.

Open to English and French community newspapers.

News Media Canada members and non-members are eligible.

Winners will be announced mid-September 2023, just in time for National Newspaper Week.

We are still looking for qualified volunteer judges. If you are interested in being a judge, click here.

Reach out to Maryanne with any questions at mcousins@newsmediacanada.ca.

More information about how to apply to this year’s awards competition can be found here.