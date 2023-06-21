New fact sheet available for 2023 Newspapers 24/7

Four in five (83%) people in Canada read newspaper content each week in print or digital format. Newspaper readership has become truly multi-platform with 24% reading on all four platforms measured: print (including e-papers), tablets, computers and phones.

As readers continue to shift to digital formats, newspapers are evolving to engage with readers in new ways. The e-paper is a digital version of the printed newspaper, ads and all. Print advertisers can benefit from additional digital exposure when their print ad appears in the digital e-paper, looking exactly the same as in the printed newspaper.

A new fact sheet highlights multi-platform readership across various demographics. Click the image below to download the new fact sheet from the Newspapers 24/7 page on the News Media Canada website.