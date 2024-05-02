BCYCNA hands out Ma Murray Awards for local journalism excellence

The B.C. and Yukon Community NewsMedia Association handed out its annual Ma Murray Awards late last month to celebrate excellence in local journalism.

We’ve pulled together a few clippings that highlight some of the winners from this year’s competition. We look forward to sharing with you a full winners list once it becomes available.

https://www.nanaimobulletin.com/local-news/nanaimo-news-bulletin-chosen-bcs-best-community-newspaper-7349141

“The Nanaimo News Bulletin is B.C.’s best community newspaper.

The B.C. and Yukon Community NewsMedia Association held its Ma Murray Awards this past weekend, and the News Bulletin was the winner of the General Excellence Award in the largest circulation category, 31,000 and over. This was the first time since 2011 that the News Bulletin has won the General Excellence Award.

As well, News Bulletin publisher Sean McCue was the winner of the Ad Design Award, reporter Karl Yu placed third in the Best Sports Photo category, and the News Bulletin placed third in the Best Special Section category for a Remembrance Day section.”

https://www.nsnews.com/local-news/ma-murray-awards-north-shore-news-8636364

“It was another successful year for the North Shore News at the annual, esteemed Ma Murray Awards, with the paper bringing home two trophies and six top-three finishes.

In total the News picked up two golds, three silvers and a bronze at the event, which recognizes the best community journalism in British Columbia and Yukon.”

https://www.burnabynow.com/local-news/burnaby-new-west-photographer-wins-triple-gold-at-ma-murray-community-newspaper-award-show-8632311

“Burnaby NOW and New Westminster Record photojournalist Jennifer Gauthier won three first-place Ma Murray awards April 20.”

“Last year, Gauthier won a triple silver sweep for spot news, sports and photo essay.”

https://www.peacearchnews.com/local-news/surrey-now-leader-a-double-winner-at-ma-murrays-7348214

“The awards are presented by the British Columbia & Yukon Community NewsMedia Association to recognize the best work produced by its more than 90 member newspapers each year. The 2024 awards, recognizing the top work published in 2023, were held at the Polygon Gallery in North Vancouver on April 20.”

“Black Press Media’s Surrey bureau captured seven awards, with two of those to the Surrey Now-Leader.”

“The Now-Leader earned bronze for Newspaper Excellence in its circulation category, behind the Nanaimo News Bulletin and North Shore News.

The Now-Leader also captured bronze for Special Publications for its 2023 economic development magazine, Surrey: An Economic Powerhouse (produced by Dal Hothi, Dwayne Weidendorf and Beau Simpson).

The Now-Leader’s sister paper, the North Delta Reporter, earned silver in Newspaper Excellence in its circulation category.

Also earning multiple awards was White Rock-South Surrey’s Peace Arch News, which earned a silver for Newspaper Excellence in its circulation category, just behind the Chilliwack Progress and ahead of the Comox Valley Record.”