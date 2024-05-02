Power returns as CEO of FP Newspapers Inc.

A former FP Newspapers Inc. chief executive has returned to the role.

Mike Power will become president and CEO of the company May 21. He previously held the job for 15 months, ending in November 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike back,” Bob Silver, chair of FP Newspapers Inc., said in a news release issued late last month.

Upon return, Power will oversee newspapers including the Free Press and Brandon Sun.

Power has spent decades in the industry; he came from Postmedia’s Atlantic Canada division when first joining FP Newspapers Inc.

Power became a publisher in 1998. He’s led Toronto Sun and Barrie Examiner, among others. He left the Free Press in 2023 to take a senior position at Supply Ontario in Toronto and be closer to family.

Darren Murphy has acted as FP Newspapers Inc.’s chief executive officer while it sought a new leader. Murphy will remain through the transition period.

“We thank Darren for his work during this interim period and look forward to continued progress and success,” Silver said.

Power described himself as “honoured” to fill the position again. The company will build upon its legacy of “informing, inspiring, and empowering communities through unbiased reporting,” he said in a news release.