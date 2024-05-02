The Globe and Mail Announces the 2024 Young Lions Canadian Competition Winners

The Globe and Mail, the Official Festival Representative in Canada for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, has announced its gold-winning teams for the 2024 Canadian Young Lions Competition in the Print, Film, Digital, Marketers, and Media categories.

Modeled after the Cannes Global Young Lions Competition, entrants received a brief over the weekend of March 2 to March 4, 2024, and had to complete the challenge for their respective category within a 24- or 48-hour time period.

Each year the competition jury chairs select a non-profit organization as the subject of the competition briefs. This year the charity was Second Harvest, and the primary goal of each brief was to drive awareness and persuades people to fight/prevent food waste.

Second Harvest Background

Second Harvest was founded in April 1985 in Toronto. The organization began small, picking up surplus food in a hatchback from restaurants and grocery stores and distributing it across the city.

Second Harvest is Canada’s largest food rescue organization and a global thought leader on perishable food redistribution. We operate at the intersection of hunger relief and environmental protection, tackling food loss and waste through food redistribution, research, awareness, and education, continually innovating and collaborating to ensure a more sustainable planet.

Competition submission entries were judged by an esteemed panel of industry leaders, led by returning jury chairs and Canadian Cannes Lions Advisory Board Members, Mary Maddever, EVP, Realscreen & strategy and Editorial Director, Brunico (Print, Film and Digital), Susan Irving, Chief Marketing Officer, Kruger Products Inc. (Marketers), and Cathy Collier, Chief Executive Officer, OMD Canada (Media).

Announced at the CMDC Media Summit on April 24th, 2024, the medal winners for the 2024 Canadian Young Lions competition are:

Print Category

Gold: LEMON. Jordan Bloom, Junior Art Director, john st. Benjamin Nusca, Art Director, john st.

Silver: DINING ON A DYING PLANET Shalyse Mackay, Copywriter, Public Inc. Ayaan Abdulle, Project Coordinator, Public Inc.

Bronze (tie): THE WASTE(LESS) BAG Brigitte Pinsonneault, Copywriter, Rethink Elizabeth Maheux, Art Director, Rethink

Bronze (tie): WASTED HARVEST Sophia Storti, Copywriter, ZGM Modern Marketing Partners Brooke Langmaid, Art Director, ZGM Modern Marketing Partners



Film Category

Gold: BREAK THIS RULE Charles Côté, Copywriter, Rethink Charles-Antoine Thériault, Freelance Director, Rethink

Silver: THE URGENT DELIVERY Alexandre Pepin, Copywriter, LG2 Nicolas Robert, Executive Producer and Partner, Carton Rouge

Bronze: WHAT A WASTE Mark Flanjak, Integrated Producer, Public Inc. Dylan Pun, Freelance Director, Public Inc.



Digital Category

Gold: SPLIT FOR DIFFERENCE Sammy Lo, Art Director, Courage Inc. Emma Lorenzi, Copywriter, Courage Inc.

Silver: EXPIRY DATES Kimberly Monitto, Copywriter, T&Pm Laura Baldesarra, Intermediate Designer, T&Pm



Marketers Category

Gold: THE NO PICKLES PROJECT Nick Carson, Partnership Marketing Manager, Brizi Inc. Jenn Bailey, Marketing Specialist, McDonald’s Canada

Silver: GOOGLE LENS FOOD FILTER Lydia Yoon, Associate Product Marketing Manager, Google Veronica Vivero, Assistant Brand Manager – Above Core, Labatt Breweries of Canada

Bronze: CHILL SNACKS Ava Gladman, Senior Marketing Manager, Molson Coors Beverage Company Arielle Uwonkunda, Brand Manager – Strongbow, Molson Coors Beverage Company



You can view all the winning work here: https://globeandmailyounglions.ca/2024-winners/

In addition to being crowned as Canada’s best, Gold winning teams also win a trip to Cannes, France, to attend the five-day Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity from June 17 to 21, 2024, the largest gathering in the creative marketing community, where they will represent Canada in the Global Young Lions Competition, taking place during the festival week.