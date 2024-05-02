Mahoney announced as new publisher of Cornwall Seaway News

Seaway News has announced that Richard Mahoney has been named as the new Publisher General Manager, replacing Rick Shaver who has retired.

Mahoney began working in the newspaper business in 1976.

He has worked as a reporter, photographer, and editor at weeklies in Hawkesbury and Vankleek Hill.

In 1979, Mahoney was one of the founders of the Hawkesbury Express, which later was acquired by what is now Les Editions Andre Paquette.

In 2014, he was named publisher of The Glengarry News and remained in that job until it closed in September of 2023.